St. Peters Woman Sentenced For Iowa Bank Robbery

DAVENPORT, IA (KMOX) A St. Peters woman has been sentenced to two years in prison for being the getaway driver in an Iowa bank robbery pulled off by a St. Ann man.
48-year-old Bridgette Durborow pleaded guilty in June to helping Peter Lundberg rob the Bank of the West in Coralville on April 20. Lundberg also pleaded guilty and will be sentenced in January.
Federal Prosecutors say Durborow waited outside the bank while Lundberg went inside and stole $1,080. She was driving when the couple was stopped near Davenport, about 45 minutes after the holdup. She told investigators the two had been driving around eastern Iowa cities, including Cedar Rapids, Marion and Iowa City, looking for a bank to rob.