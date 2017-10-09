Tommy Pham Named Finalist For Hank Aaron Award

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tommy Pham has been named a finalist for the best offensive player in the National League. He is one of 15 finalists from the NL, including Paul Goldschmidt, Charlie Blackmon, Joey Votto and others.

Pham’s offensive WAR was eighth in the NL, with a slash line of .306/.411/.520.

In 2017, he became the first player in Cardinals history to hit better than .300, steal 20 or more bases, and hit at least 20 home runs.

American League nominees include: Mike Trout of the Angels, Jose Altuve of the Astros, Khris Davis of the Athletics, Josh Donaldson of the Blue Jays, Jose Ramirez of the Indians, Nelson Cruz of the Mariners, Jonathan Schoop of the Orioles, Elvis Andrus of the Rangers, Logan Morrison of the Rays, Mookie Betts of the Red Sox, Eric Hosmer of the Royals, Nicholas Castellanos of the Tigers, Brian Dozier of the Twins, Jose Abreu of the White Sox and Aaron Judge of the Yankees.

National League finalists are: Freddie Freeman of the Braves, Travis Shaw of the Brewers, Pham of the Cardinals, Anthony Rizzo of the Cubs, Paul Goldschmidt of the D-backs, Cody Bellinger of the Dodgers, Buster Posey of the Giants, Giancarlo Stanton of the Marlins, Michael Conforto of the Mets, Ryan Zimmerman of the Nationals, Jose Pirela of the Padres, Odubel Herrera of the Phillies, Andrew McCutchen of the Pirates, Joey Votto of the Reds and Charlie Blackmon of the Rockies.

Winners will be announced during the World Series.

Six former Aaron Award winners are amongst the finalists. Here are the previous winners:

Bryant and Ortiz (2016); Donaldson and Bryce Harper (2015); Stanton and Trout (2014); Miguel Cabrera and Goldschmidt (2013); Cabrera and Posey (2012); Jose Bautista and Matt Kemp (2011); Bautista and Votto (2010); Derek Jeter and Albert Pujols (2009); Aramis Ramirez and Kevin Youkilis (2008); Alex Rodriguez and Prince Fielder (2007); Jeter and Ryan Howard (2006); Ortiz and Andruw Jones (2005); Manny Ramirez and Barry Bonds (2004); Rodriguez and Pujols (2003); Rodriguez and Bonds (2001-02); Carlos Delgado and Todd Helton (2000) and Manny Ramirez and Sammy Sosa (1999).

