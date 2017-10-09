Click here to listen to Rush Limbaugh | Questions?

VIDEO: School Resource Officer Joins Eureka Student Cheering Section

EUREKA, Mo. (KMOX) – The Eureka High School Wildcats welcomed a special contributor to the football team’s student cheering section during Friday night’s game against Lindbergh.

A video posted to the school’s football Facebook page shows a school resource officer joining students, to the obvious joy to many in the crowd.

“Best SRO around!” the post reads.

The officer asks the students if they’re ready before leaning forward to begin the cheer, imitating the moves of riding a roller coaster:

The Wildcats beat the Flyers 41-10 in Eureka’s Homecoming game.

