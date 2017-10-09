Walmart Introduces Faster, Mobile Express Returns

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Attention Walmart shoppers: The retail giant is making online shopping returns faster and easier through its app.
Next month, customers will be able to start the return process on the Walmart app, then take the item to the store, scan a barcode and drop it off with an employee in an express lane at customer service.
Walmart boasts a total return time of just 35 seconds.
According to TechCrunch, here’s how it works:
- Initiate the return on your phone: Using the Walmart app, customers will select the transaction and items they want to return and follow the prompts to start the return process.
- Finish the return at the store: At the customer service desk, scan the QR code displayed on the card reader with the Walmart app, then hand the item to the associate.
Starting in December, anything that would be thrown away if you returned it, (like opened make-up or a floor cleaner bottle damaged during delivery) you just scan with your phone and get an instant refund. You don’t even have to take the item back to the store.
The overall goal is to keep up with competitors like Amazon and other online retailers.
Senior Vice President of Wal-Mart Services Daniel Eckert said, “by leveraging our physical stores and the Walmart app, we’re changing the returns game in ways that only Walmart can do.”