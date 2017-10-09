Woman Starts Foundation to Fight for Hit and Run Laws

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A woman whose sister was killed crossing the street is starting a foundation to fight hit-and-run drivers. Tiffanie Stanfield some hit-and-run drivers are speeding, others are busy texting or looking at their phone.
“Clearly distracted driving, I know we’re dealing with this whole texting and driving. You would think that they would stop. Why not?” she says.
A speeding car cut down her 36-year-old sister Jameca Stanfield on Grand Avenue in north St. Louis, and kept going. The case remains open. Nationwide last year some 1,500 people were killed in hit-and-run crashes. More than half were pedestrians. Stanfield is starting a foundation called Fight Hard, seeking tougher laws against hit-and-runs.