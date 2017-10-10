KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

$200k Car Stolen from Fenton

Filed Under: car, fairfield inn, Fenton, stolen

FENTON (KMOX) — St. Louis County police are looking for a stolen car they say is worth more than $200,000.
greencar $200k Car Stolen from Fenton

The vehicle looks like a heavily modified, lime green El Camino with electronics mounted on the rear window. The name “Phoenix Contact” is painted on the side, with that business’s website painted on the bottom of the passenger door.

Police say it was taken from the Fairfield Inn. parking lot in the 1600 block of Fenton Business Park Court sometime between 7:00 Monday night and 5:15 Tuesday morning.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Station Gear
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen