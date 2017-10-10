$200k Car Stolen from Fenton

FENTON (KMOX) — St. Louis County police are looking for a stolen car they say is worth more than $200,000.
The vehicle looks like a heavily modified, lime green El Camino with electronics mounted on the rear window. The name “Phoenix Contact” is painted on the side, with that business’s website painted on the bottom of the passenger door.
Police say it was taken from the Fairfield Inn. parking lot in the 1600 block of Fenton Business Park Court sometime between 7:00 Monday night and 5:15 Tuesday morning.