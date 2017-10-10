Blues Announce Agreement With AHL Partner, San Antonio Rampage

ST. LOUIS (BLUES) – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the Blues have signed a five-year affiliation agreement with the American Hockey League’s (AHL) San Antonio Rampage. The Blues are sharing select players with San Antonio this season, including forwards Sammy Blais, Klim Kostin, and Adam Musil, defensemen Chris Butler and Jordan Schmaltz, and goaltender Ville Husso. The official affiliation agreement between the Blues and Rampage will begin with the 2018-19 season.

“We are excited to partner with San Antonio for the next five seasons,” said Armstrong. “With this agreement, the Blues will control all of the hockey operations for the Rampage, enabling us to develop our prospects with the same philosophies we use at the NHL level.”

The Rampage are owned and operated by Spurs Sports and Entertainment L.L.C (SS&E). Based in San Antonio, SS&E is one of the most accomplished sports and entertainment organizations in the country, boasting a rich history of excellence on and off the playing surface. In addition to the Rampage, SS&E operates the five-time NBA champion San Antonio Spurs, the Women’s National Basketball Association’s (WNBA) San Antonio Stars, the NBA G League’s Austin Spurs, and the United Soccer League’s (USL) San Antonio FC. SS&E-operated franchises have received numerous accolades, including 2013, when Forbes named the San Antonio Spurs “North America’s best run professional sports franchise.”

The Rampage joined the AHL in 2002-03 and play out of the Pacific Division. The club trains and practices out of Northwoods Ice Center while it plays its home games at AT&T Center – the premier entertainment venue in South Texas. Opened in 2002 and managed by SS&E, AT&T Center is a state-of-the-art, multi-purpose indoor arena that also serves as the home of the Spurs, the Stars, and the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. From hockey, to basketball, to concerts, AT&T Center has hosted more than 10 million guests through more than a thousand events over the life of the facility.