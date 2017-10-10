KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

Charges Dropped Against Accused Serial Groper

Filed Under: Kim Gardner, serial groper, Tower Grove South
St. Louis Circuit Court (KMOX/file photo)

ST. LOUIS–(KMOX)–A homeless man accused this summer of groping four women in the Tower Grove South neighborhood is back on the streets, and no longer facing prosecution.

A spokesperson for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner won’t comment on why the charges were dropped against 30-year old John Wells. But the prosecutor issued a statement saying they are working to file new charges as soon as possible.

kim gardner Charges Dropped Against Accused Serial Groper

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, releasing statement saying the case is still being actively investigated.

Wells was accused of approaching women this summer–grabbing their genitals or buttocks–and then escaping in a car.

He was charged with attempted sodomy, misdemeanor sexual abuse and misdemeanor assault .

The Public Defender says she doesn’t understand why the charges were dropped either.

High turnover in the circuit attorney’s office has caused delays and other problems since Gardner took over in January. But Gardner’s spokeswoman Susan Ryan says it does not appear that was the reason why charges were dropped in this case.

Wells was released from custody October 3rd, according to a spokesperson for the department of public safety, which oversees the Justice Center.

Copyright KMOX

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Station Gear
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen