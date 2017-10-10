Charges Dropped Against Accused Serial Groper

ST. LOUIS–(KMOX)–A homeless man accused this summer of groping four women in the Tower Grove South neighborhood is back on the streets, and no longer facing prosecution.

A spokesperson for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner won’t comment on why the charges were dropped against 30-year old John Wells. But the prosecutor issued a statement saying they are working to file new charges as soon as possible.



Wells was accused of approaching women this summer–grabbing their genitals or buttocks–and then escaping in a car.

He was charged with attempted sodomy, misdemeanor sexual abuse and misdemeanor assault .

The Public Defender says she doesn’t understand why the charges were dropped either.

High turnover in the circuit attorney’s office has caused delays and other problems since Gardner took over in January. But Gardner’s spokeswoman Susan Ryan says it does not appear that was the reason why charges were dropped in this case.

Wells was released from custody October 3rd, according to a spokesperson for the department of public safety, which oversees the Justice Center.



