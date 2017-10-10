Doctors Examine Whether Valium Played a Part in Las Vegas Shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A local doctor reacts to media reports that the Las Vegas shooter had been prescribed Valium a few months ago.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal says a search of Nevada’s prescription drug monitoring database shows Stephen Paddock had been prescribed Valium back in June.

“It essentially can cause some level of calming of agitation or anxiety, that’s what its used for, but you can imagine what it could do if you take too much of it,” says SSM Health SLU Hospital chief medical officer Dr. Nirav Patel. Rage, aggressiveness and irritability are among the possible side effects, along with sleepiness and disorientation.

“It really depends on how much you take, how you’ve reacted to it before, whether you’ve had it before, and every person responds in a different way,” he says.

