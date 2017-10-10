Manufacturing Month Looks at Overseas Factors

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’s Manufacturing Month across the country.

Gregory Bays, CEO and president of Illinois Manufacturers Association, says manufacturers in the U.S. have 20 percent more cost than their competitors overseas based on several factors.

“One is access, others are regulatory environments, the legal and litigious nature or legal climate, makes it difficult for manufacturers to compete,” he says.

However he says building a facility overseas isn’t being done just because of lower labor costs. He says there is a market overseas as well for the products. So-called ‘re-shoring’ is taking place where low-tech jobs are being brought back to the united states. Bays says manufacturing employs 572 thousand people in Illinois.

