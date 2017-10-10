Metro East Populations Dropping from 2010

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – If you live in the Metro East, the US Census Bureau says you have fewer neighbors than you used to.
They’ve recently put out figures showing that the Metro East lost around 1400 residents from 2015 to 2016.
10,000 people have fled the region since the beginning of the decade.
Estimated populations as of mid-2016 are 262 thousand in St. Clair County and 265 thousand in Madison County, both figures down from the 2010 census.
While Jersey County also went down, Monroe County actually gained population and Clinton County held steady.