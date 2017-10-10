Oreo Challenges You To Guess Their ‘Mystery’ Flavor

(KMOX) – Oreo has a new limited edition Mystery Flavor and you could win big bucks if you can guess of what it is.
Oreo is challenging their fans’ taste buds with this limited edition Mystery Flavor pack, and will reward them with $50,000 if they correctly guess the flavor.
The actual Oreo will be the original chocolate wafer, but the mystery is in the creme.
According to Thrillist, you’ll also earn bonus entries for submitting a photo of yourself with the Mystery Flavor package or of a receipt proving you purchased one.
Once you’ve tasted the cookies and have figured out the creme filling’s secret flavor, you can submit your guess via Oreo’s website
You can submit a guess once per day through November 30th when the contest ends, and the grand prize drawing will take place on December 11th.
Just in case you were wondering, $50,000 can buy you approximately 16,667 bags of Oreos.