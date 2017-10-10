Pumpkin Patches Fill Void Left By Rombach Closing

By Brian Kelly
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOX) – A bit of a pumpkin patch feud is brewing in the Chesterfield Valley after the closing of the popular Rombach Farms.

Peter Wolff, who worked with Rombach for 21 years, now operates The Pumpkin Patch in Chesterfield Valley.

He tells KMOX that despite a rift with the Rombachs, he was hoping they would remain open.

Peter Wolff shows off one of the pumpkins at the Pumpkin Patch in Chesterfield Valley
(Brian Kelly/KMOX)

“It’s a family issue. We had not part of it. Actually, we tried to work between the two family members to work things out. It didn’t work out, and we were disappointed,” he says.

At the closed Rombach Farms next door, the sign encourages their former customers to go to the Boone’s Crossing Pumpkin Patch near the Taubman Prestige Outlets along Interstate 64.

Despite that, Wolff says his patch is doing well.

“Especially with all the activities that we’ve added, with the pumpkins and the gourds and all the different items related to fall, we are bringing in good numbers.”

