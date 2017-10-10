Report: Woman “Punched And Stomped” 4-Year-Old’s Head

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOX) – An Alton woman faces more than 40 years in prison if convicted on charges that she physically abused three young children left in her care.

Charges were filed Tuesday in Madison County Ill. against 33-year-old Kristina Solorio-Campbell.

Alton police responded to a home in the 700 block of Oakwood on Sunday for the report of an injured child.

The 4-year-old boy was rushed to Alton Memorial Hospital with multiple injuries to the head and body, then transferred to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Medical Center in St. Louis for further treatment.

A police investigation determined that Solorio-Campbell had “punched and stomped” on the child’s head and body, causing “great bodily harm” to the child.

It was also found that Solorio-Campbell had reportedly punched an 8-year-old girl in the head and had also punched a 5-year-old boy in the head.

Court records didn’t make it clear whether the children were Solorio-Campbell’s or whether she was baby-sitting them, but they had been “left in her care” according to police.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons said due to the age of the victims and his desire to maintain their privacy, no additional information about the children would be released.

She faces a Class X felony count of aggravated battery to a child, which carries a possible prison term of 6-30 years.

Solorio-Campbell has also been charged with two Class 3 felony counts of aggravated battery, each of which carries a maximum 5 year prison term.

Her bod has been set at $200,000.