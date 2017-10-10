Schools Join the Fight to Bring Amazon to STL

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Rockwood school’s superintendent Eric Knost making the pitch to amazon that employees’ kids will get a good education in the St. Louis area.
“We’re getting out of the industrial age. We are becoming schools that teach kids in real time, teach experiential hands-on learning with ramped up STEM. We’re putting innovative STEM spaces in all of our elementary schools… Early childhood kids are learning the early workings of coding before they even hit kindergarten,” he says.
Rockwood heard KMOX’s interview last week with Joe Buck about the positives of St. Louis, saying St. Louis could be “their (Amazon’s) city” and gave us a buzz, wanting to be a part of the effort.
Amazon is looking for a second headquarters to put up to 50,000 jobs. In its request for proposals, the company asks for “information on your local/regional K-12 education programs related to computer science.”
Meanwhile, the sales pitches are coming together. Bids are due October 19. St. Louis’ theme is #STLhustle.