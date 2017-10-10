St. Louis-Based Build-A-Bear Turns 20

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Build-A-Bear is celebrating its 20th anniversary by giving 20,000 stuffed Teddy Bears to hospitalized kids across the country, including at Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital.
The St. Louis-based company traveled to the hospital in Maryland Heights, where some Build-A-Bear employees decorated the windows of the hospital with bears and hearts, in preparation for a party.
The kids at Ranken Jordan celebrated with a big Build-A-Bear birthday party, where they got their very own bears and decorated bear condos.