Superintendent Won’t Lose His Job Over Booking Mistake

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The superintendent of the Ferguson/Florissant School District will remain on the job.
Joseph Davis charged his former district in North Carolina for a hotel room and rental car for a January trip to Philadelphia. Ferguson-Florissant district spokesman Kevin Hampton says that could have happened to anyone.
“Priceline stored his information in an account with their information, and when he went to enter his personal card number, the numbers are very similar,” he says.
Davis has been on leave since the middle of August to address the allegations, the criminal charges against him have been dropped. He says he’ll reimburse his former district the nearly $140 that was charged.