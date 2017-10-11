Broadcasters Come Together to Send Radios to Puerto Rico

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A group of broadcast companies and their associations are working with Florida senators Bob Nelson and Marco Rubio to send 10,000 battery-operated radios to Puerto Rico to be distributed to residents affected by Hurricane Maria. The National Association of Broadcasters, the National Alliance of State Broadcasters Associations and several U.S. broadcasters are funding the initiative.
The NAB is working with FEMA and local Puerto Rican authorities to make sure the radios are properly distributed to those most in need. Florida Association of Broadcasters president and CEO Pat Roberts spearheaded the effort on the ground and arranged transportation of the radios from Miami to Puerto Rico.