KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

Broadcasters Come Together to Send Radios to Puerto Rico

Filed Under: Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico, radios

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A group of broadcast companies and their associations are working with Florida senators Bob Nelson and Marco Rubio to send 10,000 battery-operated radios to Puerto Rico to be distributed to residents affected by Hurricane Maria. The National Association of Broadcasters, the National Alliance of State Broadcasters Associations and several U.S. broadcasters are funding the initiative.

The NAB is working with FEMA and local Puerto Rican authorities to make sure the radios are properly distributed to those most in need. Florida Association of Broadcasters president and CEO Pat Roberts spearheaded the effort on the ground and arranged transportation of the radios from Miami to Puerto Rico.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Station Gear
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen