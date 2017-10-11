KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

Creve Coeur Lake Park Prepares Disputed Ice Rink Grounds for Winter

Filed Under: Creve Coeur Lake Park, grounds, ice rink, Winter

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The 40-acre site in Creve Coeur Lake Park being fought over by ice rink developers and park supporters is being prepared to weather a St. Louis winter.

St. Louis County Council chairman Sam Page says they recently heard from the Legacy Ice Foundation that work is proceding on the grounds.

“They have essentially complied with requests for a resolution to finish the grading work to restore the ground to usable space, usable recreation spaces, open space, and they’ll have the seeding complete by this fall” he says.

The Council drafted an emergency ordinance last month calling on developers to repair damage to the site.

Legacy Ice Foundation is hoping for approval from the National Park Service to build a 4-rink complex in Creve Coeur Lake Park.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Station Gear
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen