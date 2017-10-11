Creve Coeur Lake Park Prepares Disputed Ice Rink Grounds for Winter

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The 40-acre site in Creve Coeur Lake Park being fought over by ice rink developers and park supporters is being prepared to weather a St. Louis winter.
St. Louis County Council chairman Sam Page says they recently heard from the Legacy Ice Foundation that work is proceding on the grounds.
“They have essentially complied with requests for a resolution to finish the grading work to restore the ground to usable space, usable recreation spaces, open space, and they’ll have the seeding complete by this fall” he says.
The Council drafted an emergency ordinance last month calling on developers to repair damage to the site.
Legacy Ice Foundation is hoping for approval from the National Park Service to build a 4-rink complex in Creve Coeur Lake Park.