Forecast: This Winter Could Be A Cold And Snowy One

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore says the long-range winter forecast predicts 20 to 25 inches of snow for the St. Louis region.
The average snowfall is 15-and-a-half inches.
“Looks like a tough winter ahead here for us – colder and more snow than average,” he says.
The area could see the first of the snowfall in November.
“It’s going to get really cold really quickly,” DeVore says. “We could see some early snow in November; we could see some bigger events as we get into January and February.”
He expects a drastic change in temperatures within the next few weeks, and the overall winter to be a degree or two colder than normal.
