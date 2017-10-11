Four Local Malls Will Close Their Doors on Thanksgiving

(KMOX) – If you you’re making plans to shop on Thanksgiving, make sure the stores you want to visit will be actually open.
CBL Properties, owner and manager of Mid Rivers Mall in St. Peters; St. Clair Square in Fairview Heights, IL; South County Center in south St. Louis County and West County Center in Des Peres announced today that they will close on Thanksgiving Day and re-open at 6:00 a.m. on Black Friday, November 24th.
“The support that we received last year when we made this decision was overwhelmingly positive,” said Stephen Lebovitz, President and CEO, CBL Properties, “It is based on this feedback from our retail partners, employees of CBL and retailers at our properties, as well as the customers in our markets that we made the decision to again close our centers on Thanksgiving Day.”
Department stores, movie theaters, restaurants, and retailers with exterior mall entrances will have the option to open their stores on Thursday.
Access to mall common areas, however, will be restricted until 6:00 a.m. on Friday. Patrons should check their local center’s website for more specific information.