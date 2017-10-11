VIDEO: 11-Year-Old Elated Over Adoption News

(KMOX) – One lucky 11-year-old girl got the news she’s been waiting to hear for quite sometime.

Tannah Butterfield from South Jordan, Utah was at school when she found out she was getting adopted by her forever family.

Her priceless reaction was caught on camera thanks to the school’s security system.

Office manager Jackie Alexander, who is a close family friend, was caught on camera telling Tannah the good news.

“I was overjoyed and humbled,” Alexander told 1010 WINS about being able to tell the family such incredible news. “It’s not something I get to do every day.”

“Although I knew she would be happy to hear the news,” Alexander explained, “I didn’t expect her to react the way she did. I am extremely humbled.”

The video has been shared all over social media. There’s more good news to share – her brother Teagun, 6, and sister Tallie, 2, have been adopted by the family as well.