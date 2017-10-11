KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

Gov. Rauner Hopes for Budget Compromise in Veto Session

Filed Under: budget, Deficit, Gov. Bruce Rauner, Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) – Illinois’ fall veto session starts in less than two weeks.

Governor Bruce Rauner says the four legislative leaders are meeting frequently. He says he’ll join them if needed. What’s atop Rauner’s priority list for the quick session?

“I am encouraging them, if they can, to work with us to get a balanced budget. We’re still over a billion and half of a deficit, despite the income tax hike that I vetoed that they overrode,” he says.

Fall veto sessions typically last a week in October and a week after Thanksgiving. They allow lawmakers an opportunity to override gubernatorial action and, in some cases, pass new legislation.

