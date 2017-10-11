Images Of Suspect In Mid-Summer Robbery

Brett Blume (@brettblume)
Filed Under: market, north, Shapiro's, St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Police have released surveillance images of a man who broke into a north St. Louis market back in July.

The suspect, a black male 30-40 years of age, used a rock to break through the glass door of Shapiro’s Market at 111 N. Newstead early on the morning of July 22nd.

He stole cash and cigarettes before fleeing the scene.

burg1 Images Of Suspect In Mid Summer Robbery

(Provided photo)

He’s further described as standing 6’0″-6’3″, weighing 175-190 lbs., with a medium build.

The suspect was wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, black pants and a Carolina Panthers ball cap.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information on the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (866) 371-TIPS. That’s (866) 371-8477.

