KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

St. Louis Real Estate on the Rise

Filed Under: market, prices, real estate

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis real estate market continues to humm along, continuing its trend of fast-selling homes and slowly increasing prices.

Homes are selling 15 percent faster than they were last year, and prices are up just under four-percent. Coldwell Banker Gundaker President Jim Dohr says that means the market is good, but not as robust as some other markets. And that’s the way we like it.

OC”for buyers”

Dohr says the area’s average selling price is $224 thousand, which he calls very affordable.

He says St. Charles County continues to be the tightest market with prices up five percent. The City of St. Louis is seeing a seven percent increase in closings and a 7.7 percent increase in prices.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Station Gear
KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

Listen