Time Magazine to Cut Back on Print Publications

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – As the print magazine industry continues to change, media giant Time is reducing the circulation of some its biggest titles, including its flagship Time magazine. Others like Sports Illustrated and Entertainment weekly will be printed less frequently. CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger says other companies have had success in doing this as a cost-cutting measure.

“It costs a lot of money to put a physical publication out. We know that there are plenty of print publications that have actually tinkered with this model, and some of theM very successfully. New York Magazine went to every other week for a print edition, and in doing so it really leveraged some if its online content and figured out a way to monetize that content. I think that’s going to be the real issue for any publication in this day in age,” she says.

