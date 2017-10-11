Experts Say U.S. Should Expect Brutal Winter This Year

CBS Local — Meteorologists are channeling their inner Game of Thrones characters with their latest predictions for the end of the year.

According to their newest forecasts, winter is coming, and it’s going to be a brutal one for several parts of the country.

Forecasters at AccuWeather say that the Northeast and mid-Atlantic states are in store for a very chilly winter, with January 2018 possibly seeing the coldest temperatures of the season. The worldwide forecasting service also predicts an above average snow season for those regions.

“I think this year is going to bring a good ski season in the Northeast,” forecaster Paul Pastelok said. “And around the holidays we should have some snow for the interior Northeast.”

COLD AND SNOWY! @accuweather is out with their winter weather forecast, and if you've liked the past couple of mild winters in #Pittsburgh, things are about to change. https://t.co/4WBxsAW2PB pic.twitter.com/dtDvxW39Kd — KDKA (@CBSPittsburgh) October 5, 2017

The forecast will likely come as bad news to many New England states that enjoyed mild or average winters a year ago. In cities like Boston, last winter finished as one of the warmest on record. However, the city did still get an average amount of snow.

The big chill will reportedly hit the Northern Plains states like Minnesota and the Dakotas even worse, where temperatures may fall to 30 degrees below zero at times. Further west, a weak La Niña will likely bring big snow and rain totals to the Rockies and northwestern states.

“I think the Bitterroot chain all the way down to the Wasatch region in the central and northern Rockies has a good shot to be above normal on snowfall this season,” Pastelok added.

The Southern Plains, Southwest California, and Florida will likely be spared the brutal cold this winter as forecasters say those regions can expect a mild and dry season. Those areas are all expected to see better weather than they had at the same time last year.

