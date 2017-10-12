Missouri Owes Millions to Blind Pensioners due to Miscalculation

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A central Missouri judge, this week, ruled the state owes blind pension recipients $26 million due to a miscalculation made near the beginning of the century.
St. Louis University law professor John Ammann, who worked on the case for the plaintiffs, says the judge assured his clients there are other ways to get the money, if the Missouri legislature resists paying.
“Come back and see me and you can use and other methods you need to collect, so there are some other possible legal remedies to make sure the payment is made, but we’re hoping that our attorney general and the legislature do the right thing and get these people paid,” he says.
Ammann says there are about 3000 blind pension recipients in Missouri.
The program began back when Helen Keller went state-by-state lobbying for it.