Muny Celebrating Greatness of the American Musical in 2018

There was anxiety at The Muny Thursday morning. As the clock ticked towards 11 AM, Denny Reagan and Mike Isaacson prepared to tell the assembled press about their plans for the venerable theater’s 100th Anniversary Season in 2018. You could cut the tension with a conductor’s baton.

Photo courtesy of Harry Hamm

Mike Isaacson provided a rationale for the selection of each show. The titles announced (exact dates are not set at this time) were: Jerome Robbin’s Broadway, The Wiz, Singin’ in the Rain, Annie, Gypsy, Jersey Boys and Meet Me in St. Louis.

Photo courtesy of Harry Hamm

“We wanted shows that were big, bold, thrilling and had something for everyone. We felt productions about the challenge of a family in changing times were important to include,” Isaacson said.

There will be two special events prior to the start of the season, a black tie event on May 18th and a kind of open house for the general public on May 20th. For more information on both go to http://www.muny.org/100

The over-arching theme for the 100the season is “Right Here in St. Louis.” Over 56 million have attended productions at The Muny.