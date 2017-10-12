Muny to Announce Special 100th Season Lineup

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – KMOX entertainment reviewer Harry Hamm will be attending Thursday’s 100th year kickoff ceremony,and he’s predicting one of the grandest seasons ever for the Muny in Forest Park.

“It’s more than just the seven shows, it’s everything else the Muny’s going to be doing historically, and special programs, and community outreaches and things that they really haven’t gotten into to a depth of that kind before,” he says.

Hamm says the year’s theme will be “Right Here in Saint Louis.”

He’s predicting “Meet Me in Saint Louis” and “Showboat” will be two of the seven performances.

