Police: Man Killed In Fenton Was Burglar Shot By Accomplice

FENTON, MO (KMOX)-The man shot and killed in Fenton Wednesday night was a burglar, who was shot by one of his accomplices, according to investigators.

Major Case Squad detectives say 26-year-old Ramone Thomas was one of six people who were burglarizing a mobile home in the 700 block of Chancellor Lane at about 4 a.m. Monday.

They say that while of them were ransacking the home, the homeowner arrived. As the suspects attempted to run away, one of them fired a shot at the homeowner but hit Thomas.

Two suspects ran away, but were caught a short time later. Another suspect was found in the area at about 2:40 p.m. Two female suspects fled in a vehicle. One of them has been arrested. The other remains at large.

So far, one suspect has been charged. Raymond Seay of Florissant is charged with second degree murder and 2nd degree burglary. More charges are expected to be filed soon.

