Police Overtime Costs Keep Rising, Could State Help?

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — The cost of police overtime to respond to Jason Stockley verdict protesters continues to mount in St. Louis City and St. Louis County.

The demonstrations started the same day the not guilty verdict was announced and they’ve continued almost every day since then. The price tag so far — more than $3 million in the city and $1.4 million in the county.

“I would be in favor of anybody that can really assist local governments in managing these types of incidents,” St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar told KMOX when asked if he’d like the state to step in and help. “These are things that, while they’re spontaneous, they happen more and more often. I think we need to have a mechanism to make sure that we keep budgets within state and local governments solvent.”

St. Louis City has also been asking the governor to seek state funding.

Gov. Eric Greitens, in St. Louis for a few events plus an evening fundraiser in Clayton, was non-committal about the idea.

“What I would want to do before I give you a really clear answer is to sit down with our Department of Public Safety folks, kind of look through the budget and see what the different kind of accounting lines are,” Greitens told KMOX.

The governor says he’s willing to seek some extra money for the St. Louis region.

“I’m a budget hawk, we want to look after every taxpayer dollar, but it is very important for us to spend money protecting people here in the state of Missouri and making sure we’re supporting our law enforcement officers,” Greitens said. “So absolutely our Department of Public Safety, which is working closely with the state Emergency Management Agency and the City of St. Louis, we’ll sit down and work with them to make sure they have every resource they need.”

Jason Stockley is a former St. Louis police officer who was charged with first degree murder in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith, a suspected heroin dealer who led police on a chase in 2010 following a suspected drug transaction. Police boxed Smith’s car in, but he got away, nearly hitting a couple of responding officers in the process. Stockley is heard on garbled tape saying he’s going to kill Smith and the prosecution claimed Stockley planted a gun in Smith’s car, because Stockley’s DNA was present on the gun — Smith’s was not. That wasn’t enough to convince Judge Timothy Wilson, who found Stockley not guilty.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook