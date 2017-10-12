Reardon Talks Trump & Comedy with Special Guest Sinbad

Mark Reardon had comedian Sinbad in the KMOX studio today, discussing Trump, Hollywood, politics, comedy and more.

Sinbad, ranked No. 78 on Comedy Central’s list of the “100 Greatest Stand-Ups of All Time,” is a comedic force with more than three decades in the game. In February 2010, after a decade long absence from the stage, Sinbad resurrected his career in a new Comedy Central special, “Sinbad: Where U Been”.

He will be performing live in St. Louis at the Helium Comedy Club tonight and this weekend:

Thursday – 8:00

Friday – 10:00 

Saturday – 7:30 & 10:00

Click here for ticket information. 

