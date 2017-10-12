Sen. Chapelle-Nadal Tweets Meme Comparing Trump to Hitler

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – State Senator Maria Chapelle-Nadal is defending a new tweet that compares President Donald Trump to Adolph Hitler.
She was censured by the Missouri Legislature for a Facebook post that hoped for Trump’s assassination.
Chappelle-Nadal posted a meme Thursday on Twitter that shows Trump taking off a shirt. By the time the shirt is off, Hitler’s face is revealed in place of Trump’s.
The meme is a parody of a controversial Dove body wash ad that shows a black woman removing her brown shirt to reveal a white woman underneath in a light-colored shirt.
Chappelle-Nadal is black and her mother is from Puerto Rico. She says she was upset by Trump’s tweets suggesting Puerto Rico must take on more responsibility for its Hurricane Maria recovery.