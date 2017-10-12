Sunset Hills Again Rejects Construction Proposal

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Sunset Hills board of aldermen has again rejected a proposal to rezone property destroyed by a tornado in 2010.
Alderwoman Dee Baebler says developers really want to rezone the land to allow commercial properties. They wanted to build 15 town homes with corner retail on the site along Watson at Lindbergh, but the city doesn’t want that. Aldermen unanimously shot down the idea.
“We’re physically sound, we’re not doing anything that’s hurting the city, by pushing away commercial development on these properties. We have plenty of commercial property ready and available for businesses and new construction,” she says.
Baebler hopes a developer comes in with intentions of rebuilding the neighborhood with nice homes and leaving it residential.