$8,000 Victoria’s Secret Theft Ends in Car Crash

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A mid-day crash causing a traffic snarl on eastbound Interstate 64-40 at Spoede Road was the end result of a chase involving a high-dollar theft from a lingerie store.

Lake St. Louis Police say three women took $8,000 worth of merchandise from a Victoria’s Secret location, then drove off.

The car hit a curb, causing at least one tire to deflate.

Frontenac police joined the chase and witnessed the vehicle bursting into flames.

Officers took the three suspects into custody, and no injuries were reported.

Police think sparks from tire rims caused the car to catch fire.

