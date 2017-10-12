Wildfires Could be Devastating for California Vineyards

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – California’s wine country is reeling from wildfires, but what does that mean for wine lovers?

“We might not see a impact on price for this vintage because those wines wouldn’t be released for at least two or longer years, so it might be something that’s reflected in the future, but it’s hard to say,” says Dean Volenberg with the Grape and Wine Institute at Mizzou.

Volenberg says the wineries themselves, brick and mortar, can be rebuilt, but the vineyards that need replanting will take five years to fruit. Add to that the impact on Napa valley tourism and it’s a huge problem that will linger for years.

