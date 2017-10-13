A Healthy Marriage is Good for Your Heart

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A new study finds a link between a healthy marriage and a healthy heart.

Researchers involved in this 16 year study found married couples who have a good relationship with each other had lower cholesterol and a healthier weight.

“It’s not just being in a relationship, I think it’s really being in a rewarding partnership that supports the overall emotional state, and that carries over into the physical state,” says SLU Care cardiologist Dr. Michael Lim at SSM Health SLU Hosptial.

On the other hand, couples in a troubled marriage were more likely to develop high blood pressure later in life.

