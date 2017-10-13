Burglars Hit Four Business in South St. Louis Overnight

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Burglars were busy in south St. Louis again overnight. Police know of at least four burglaries so far.

They occurred at the Metro PCS store in the 4500 block of South Kingshighway the McDonald’s a block south of there and at small business on Murdoch and Nottingham.

Police tell us they may have a suspect in the Metro PCS break-in in custody.

In addition to those crimes, there was also an armed robbery at about 4:30 this morning at the Rally’s restaurant at South Broadway and Chouteau.

These crimes follow at least eight break-ins at south-side bars and restaurants in the past month.

