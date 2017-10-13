Fallen Hero’s Ride for Blake Snyder

ALTON, IL (KMOX)-If you’re in the area of Alton and Grafton on Saturday, you’re likely to see hundreds of motorcycles, corvettes and other vehicles taking part in a ride in honor of slain St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder.

It’s the first Fallen Hero’s Ride being put on by the Gateway Chapter of the Reguladores Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club. Club President Rob Bell says that at the request of Snyder’s widow Elizabeth, all of the revenue raised will go to the St. Louis County Police Welfare Association. “I am a police officer. My wife and most of ’em are active police officers in my club. It hit home and we feel the duty to honor Blake and what better way to do it?’

All vehicles are welcome. Just show up at Ted’s Harley Davidson in Alton between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m Saturday morning. It’s $20 per motorcycle and $5 for each additional rider. Cars are $20.

The ride goes to the Hawg Pit in Grafton and then ends at the Owl’s Club in Alton, where there will be a band, raffle and auction.

For more information on the ride, click here.