Illinois Residents Share Opioid Stories with Governor

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KMOX) – Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner’s new Opioid Prevention and Intervention Task Force is kicking off a statewide listening tour.

The first meeting was held this week in Chicago. The group heard from those affected personally. First up was Amy McCormick, whose son Owen became addicted after an out-patient hand surgery.

“We’ve been through arrests, police wellness checks, physical fights, threats from drug dealers, fights with family, worry, hunger, Owen living in the streets, living in his truck, overdose, seizure, and ultimately I was teaching our children how to use Narcan in our home,” she says.

Narcan is an antidote for opioid overdoses. Nearly 2000 people died of an overdose last year in Illinois.

