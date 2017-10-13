Krewson Appoints New Public Safety Director

St. Louis Circuit Judge Jimmie Edwards receives the 2013 William H. Rehnquist Award from U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on November 21, 2013 in Washington DC (photo:National Center for State Courts)

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The city of St. Louis has a new director of public safety, and it’s Circuit Judge Jimmie Edwards.

Circuit Judge Jimmie Edwards

Mayor Lyda Krewson announced the appointment Friday morning, saying Edwards’ “experience, temperament and focus will bring new perspective, energy and leadership to our police, firefighters, corrections employees, our Building Division and the Civil Service Bureau.”

The departments make up more than 3,350 city employees.

Edwards, who grew up in the Pruitt-Igoe-Igor housing projects, was named a national hero by People magazine in 2011, and Ebony magazine named him to their Power 100 Most Influential in America list in 2013.

The city’s current director or public safety, Charlene Deeken, will continue to oversee the department until Edwards is sworn in. She will stay with the city as the deputy director.

