New Program Brings More Veterans to Fire Department

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The St. Louis Fire Department is looking to hire more veterans. Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson says people with military experience “get it.”
“They’re excellent candidates. As soon as they come in for an interview you know they’re military. It’s a total level of how they carry themselves, how they respond to chain of command type leadership, so they’re a perfect fit for the fire service,”
Jenkerson says a new program promoted by Governor Greitens makes it easier to hire veterans, because they no longer need to get civilian re-certification for skills they’ve learned in the military.