Next Month’s ‘Musial Awards’ Will Honor The Greatest Stories In Sports

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – For more than 15 years, St. Louis has hosted the “the most meaningful and inspiring night in sports.” The Musial Awards, named in honor of Stan Musial, will again take place at the Peabody Opera House on Saturday, November, 18.
No story is too big or small. In the past, sports legends such as Arnold Palmer, Joe Torre, Cal Ripkin Jr., Jackie Joyner-Kersee and others have graced the stage in St. Louis to accept an awards. They’ve been honored along side high school wrestlers from Iowa, Special Olympians, young athletes who’ve overcome cancer and other disabilities, and so much more.
This year’s honorees include athletes who competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics, an NFL team president, a NASCAR driver, a college baseball coach and more.
The night is open to the public, with tickets starting as low at $10. For more ticket information, go to MusialAwards.com