Pattonville Students Punished for Racist Bullying on Bus

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Pattonville school district says federal privacy law prevents it from saying what type of punishment two white boys will get for allegedly bulling an African American boy on the school bus.

The district says the older boys “tapped” the younger boy on the forehead and chin several times. The victim’s mother says they actually “hit” her son on the head with a cell phone and left a bump. Both sides agree the older boys mentioned the KKK. The district released a statement saying only the culprits are facing “disciplinary consequences.”

All three students attend the Holman Middle School.

