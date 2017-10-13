Puerto Rican Start Up Looks for Support in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – In Puerto Rico there’s no running water, no electricity, not even access to the banks. That makes living hard, let alone running a tech start-up

“We have people that need help, want help, but also want to keep working for the dignity of their families,” says Jonathan Kotthoff, a St. Louis native and founder of retail tech start-up Migo I.Q.

He says they have 11 employees, about 30 people total including family members, who they’re trying to find office space and living quarters for on the mainland.

KMOX is checking with some of the local start-up incubators to see if there’s space. But Kotthoff says this is only temporary.

“We are committed to Puerto Rico, we are committed to bringing the jobs back. The worst thing that can happen to Puerto Rico right now is to have people leave, have businesses leave,” he says.

But he would love for his hometown to help. You can make a donation at gofundme.com/keeppuertoricoworking .

