Teen Arrested In South St. Louis Burglaries

ST. LOUIS (KMOX)-A 15-year old is in custody for a string of south St. Louis business burglaries, but another suspect remains at large.

The two are accused of of breaking into three businesses on Macklind and three on South Kingshighway.

Police say they climbed through the drive-through window at the McDonald’s at 4620 S. Kingshighway at about 1:30 am. They tried to open the registers. When that failed, they fled.

An hour later they broke a window at the Big Lots at 4930 S. Kingshighway but did not get in.

A half-hour later, they broke into the METRO PCS store at 4517 S. Kingshighway. They removed the cash register and several sets of headphones. The cash drawer was found in a nearby alley.

After that they hit three businesses on Macklind between Murdoch and Nottingham: the Grapeseed, Russells on Macklind and the Macklind Avenue Deli.

Officers spotted them leaving the deli. They caught the 15-year-old but the other suspect got away. He’s described as between 15 and 18. He was wearing a red hoodie, white mask and white gloves.

It’s not been confirmed if the two are suspected in a string of other break-ins in that area, including at the Macklind Deli, three weeks ago.

The 15-year-old is in custody of juvenile authorities.

