What the Friday the 13th Moon Wants You to Do

(KMOX) – It’s not every year we get a Friday the 13th to land in October.

Instead of being spooked by the superstitious date, take a look up at the moon tonight and see what it’s trying to tell you.

Following last week’s full moon, we’re in the midst of its waning phases, in which an illuminated area of the moon diminishes until it’s “new,” or no longer visible.

If you believe in astrology, a waning moon can mean to cleanse, purify and let go of whatever isn’t serving you.

According to Astroyogi.com, this is a chance for you to tie up loose ends and prepare yourself for a new beginning.

“During this phase you will have a dreamy and contemplative personality. You look forward to your future and realize that your later life rather than your earlier years hold the key to your happiness.”

The last time there was a full moon on Friday the 13th was in 2014. The next full moon to fall on Friday the 13th is not expected to occur until Aug. 13, 2049.