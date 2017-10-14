Blues Go Down in Tampa 2-1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Nikita Kucherov became the first Tampa Bay player to score in each of the first five games of a season, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves and the Lightning beat the St. Louis Blues 2-1 on Saturday night.

Tyler Johnson also scored for the Lightning, who have won four of five.

Vladimir Tarasenko got his fourth goal and Jake Allen stopped 25 shots for St. Louis, which has lost two in a row following a season-opening four-game winning streak.

Kucherov made it 2-0 on a backhander at 6:27 of the third.

Tarasenko got the Blues with 2-1 with 3:23 to play. He has seven goals and nine points in nine games against Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay cashed in after the Blues were called for too many men on the ice when Johnson opened the scoring from the left circle 8:20 into the second.

Brayden Point got his fifth assist and eighth point on Johnson’s goal.

Both goalies made a number of strong saves.

Vasilevskiy turned aside Paul Stastny’s point-blank chance during a first-period power play, while Allen had a kick save on Steven Stamkos’ shot in the first.

Stamkos, who missed the final 65 games last season with a knee injury, assisted on Kucherov’s goal and has six assists and seven points this season.

NOTES: As part of a 25th anniversary season celebration, the Lightning honored the inaugural 1992-93 team before the game. Among those taking part were front office members Phil and Tony Esposito, and coach Terry Crisp. … Phil Esposito drove the fan zamboni during the first intermission. … Tampa Bay C Cedric Paquette played after missing one game with a lower-body injury. … St. Louis LW Sammy Blais, recalled from San Antonio of the AHL Friday, made his NHL debut.

UP NEXT

Blues: Host Chicago Wednesday night.

Lightning: Start a three-game trip Monday night at Detroit.

