Chief O’Toole Gets Mixed Opinions from Aldermen

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The interim police chief in St. Louis appears to have most aldermen still in his corner, despite loud calls for his firing from Stockley protesters.
An angry crowd last week calling for the mayor to fire Chief Lawrence O’Toole, but most aldermen say not so fast.
“Currently we have the search going on for a chief, so if you take out Chief O’Toole, who do you replace him with?” says Alderman Dan Guenther.
But at least one alderman, Megan Green, says she’s already lost confidence in O’Toole.
“It’s the kettling, the excessive use of chemical agents, and then the remarks that followed that,” she says.
O’Toole is expected to face questions from the aldermanic public safety committee sometime in the coming weeks.